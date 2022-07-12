New Nike Liverpool away kit 2022/23 released: Is this the best shirt of the summer… or the worst?

The new Nike Liverpool away kit 2022/23 has dropped – and this one is going to cause quite a stir.

The Reds have gone for a deep, traditional red with their home shirt this season, leaving the away top to be wackier – and boy, have Nike gone for something a little more controversial.

Last season's away kit drew influence from the 90s, reinventing the cream change strip that Liverpool had back then: one of fans' favourite retro Reds tops. This one also pays homage to the decade, apparently, going for a psychedelic pattern that's said to be influenced by the music scene in the city during that time.

This is certainly the brightest Nike shirt released so far this summer – and it might even be the boldest Premier League jersey, too. The pattern makes the top look iridescent close up, yet from a distance, it just looks white.

Nike have certainly captured the imagination – but the template of the kit is just the regular Nike 2022 shirt that has features a curve upwards towards the collar on the front and the back, as seen on plenty of European shirts, Women's Euros and World Cup shirts that have all dropped this summer.

The base of this one is white, too, with the back remaining white for the players' names and numbers to feature. Anfielders are no strangers to white away kits but this is the first of such since Nike came on board two years ago.

This is also the first Liverpool away shirt to feature a "97" on the back of the neck – just like the home shirt does. In July of last year, a coroner ruled that Andrew Devine, who died 32 years after suffering severe and irreversible brain damage at Hillsborough, was the 97th victim of the tragedy. The digit on the shirt is a touching tribute.

Liverpool will be hoping that this is the top that goes down in the annuls of retro shirts for being the one they clinch a quadruple in this season. Sadio Mané, meanwhile, will either be mightily jealous or hugely relieved that he won't be wearing this one this season, instead, donning a plain white and gold Bayern Munich effort that was released recently.

