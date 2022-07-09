Portugal v Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Portugal v Switzerland live stream, Saturday 9 July, 5.00pm

Looking for a Portugal v Switzerland live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Portugal and Switzerland kick off Euro 2022 Group C on Saturday, with both sides looking to kickstart their bids to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

These two nations made their European Championship bow five years ago, where they were both knocked out in the group stage.

They face a daunting task to reach the knockout stages this time around, with Olympic silver medallists Sweden and reigning European champions Netherlands for company in Group C.

Getting an opening day win will therefore be crucial to both sides’ chances, but Portugal originally didn’t think they would be competing in England at all.

A 1-0 play-off defeat to Russia ended their qualification hopes, but Portuguese dreams were revived after the Russians were kicked out of the tournament following the invasion of Ukraine..

They head to England in good form after racking up a run of four wins and a draw in preparation for the Euros.

It has been a different story for Switzerland, who are winless in their last six matches ahead of their Euro 2022 bow.

Two heavy friendly defeats directly before the tournament – 7-0 against Germany and 4-0 against England – were a blow, and the Swiss have scored just once in their last five games, conceding 16 goals in that time.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since March 2019, when Switzerland ran out 3-1 winners at the Algarve Cup.

Kick-off is at 5.00pm BST on Saturday 9 July and it is being shown by BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

