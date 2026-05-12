Arsenal Champions League Final kick-off time moved as safety reasons cited in modern era first

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UEFA claims the decision will 'enhance the matchday experience and benefit fans'

A general view as players of Arsenal pose for a team photograph
Arsenal's Champions League kick off has been moved by UEFA (Image credit: Getty Images)

The kick off for Arsenal's Champions League final against Paris Saint Germain has been moved by UEFA to try and "enhance the matchday experience" for supporters.

Traditionally, kick off in the Champions League final has been at some time between 7 and 8pm UK time, although there were also the occasional 6.15pm and 6.30pm kick offs dating back to the 1970s.