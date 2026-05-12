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The kick off for Arsenal's Champions League final against Paris Saint Germain has been moved by UEFA to try and "enhance the matchday experience" for supporters.
Traditionally, kick off in the Champions League final has been at some time between 7 and 8pm UK time, although there were also the occasional 6.15pm and 6.30pm kick offs dating back to the 1970s.
However, for the first time in the modern era, it will now kick off at 5pm.