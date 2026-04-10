See a Premier League game this weekend! Secure your seat now with last-minute deals still available

Arsenal need build their momentum back up after a tricky few weeks

After what feels like an eternity, Premier League football is finally back – and there’s still time for you to take in the action live!

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Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta needs a win against Bournemouth, but the Cherries don't lose much (Image credit: Getty Images)

GO TO THE GAME (Image credit: Getty Images) TICKETS VIP Arsenal tickets on Seat Unique

It’s crunch time for Mikel Arteta’s men, who still have a comfy nine-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table, but recently lost the Carabao Cup final to their nearest challengers, Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

They also crashed out of the FA Cup last weekend to Championship side Southampton. Could those two defeats damage confidence? Andoni Iraola’s visitors haven’t lost since January, so they’ll be confident, but that reverse did come at home to the Gunners.