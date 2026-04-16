Get to a Premier League game this weekend! Secure your seat now with last-minute deals still available for title decider and Merseyside derby

Massive it is. This could be the most pivotal weekend yet in the race for the Premier League title, European qualification, and the relegation battle.

You can use our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide for everything you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from the sofa, but keep scrolling if you want to be there in person, as it happens.

Below are all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games, and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.

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Manchester City vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will match wits again (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

GO TO THE GAME (Image credit: Seat Unique) TICKETS: VIP Manchester City tickets on Seat Unique

The biggest game of the Premier League weekend - at least, for those interested in the top end of the table - comes at the Etihad Stadium.



Manchester City can throw the title race wide open against leaders Arsenal, wh