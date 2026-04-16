Get to a Premier League game this weekend! Secure your seat now with last-minute deals still available for title decider and Merseyside derby
It's a huge weekend in the Premier League this weekend with meaningful games up and down the division
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Massive it is. This could be the most pivotal weekend yet in the race for the Premier League title, European qualification, and the relegation battle.
You can use our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide for everything you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from the sofa, but keep scrolling if you want to be there in person, as it happens.
Below are all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games, and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.Article continues below
Manchester City vs Arsenal
The biggest game of the Premier League weekend - at least, for those interested in the top end of the table - comes at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City can throw the title race wide open against leaders Arsenal, wh