How to watch Newcastle vs PSV online, on TV, and from anywhere as Magpies search for Champions League top eight

Watch Newcastle vs PSV today as the opening phase of the Champions League gets serious, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on live streaming and TV coverage, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United host Dutch giants PSV in the Champions League.

The Magpies drew 0-0 with bottom-side Wolves at the weekend, unable to find a way past the Old Gold, despite having 11 shots.

PSV are well clear at the top of the Eredivisie title, boasting a 16-point buffer over bottom side Feyenoord.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Newcastle vs PSV online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Newcastle vs PSV for free?

You can watch Newcastle vs PSV for free in Ireland, where Virgin Media has the rights to select games each week.

TV viewers: Head to Virgin Media Two Live stream: Head to Virgin Media Play

Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Newcastle vs PSV from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Newcastle vs PSV is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Newcastle vs PSV in the UK

Newcastle vs PSV is set to be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Newcastle vs PSV in the US

Newcastle vs PSV will be available for streaming in the US on Paramount+ via the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Newcastle vs PSV in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League clash between Newcastle vs PSV live on Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Newcastle vs PSV: Preview

Newcastle are just two points outside of the top eight as we head into the final two rounds of the group-stage fixtures.

It's PSV and PSG to come, and the Magpies know they will probably have to win both games in order to try and sneak into those all-important coveted places.

Eddie Howe's side were somewhat uninspiring in the 0-0 draw with Wolves, with it still unknown whether Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa can operate as a two-strike set-up.

PSV, on the other hand, are fighting to stay in the competition, sitting in 21st place and just two points away from being eliminated.

Despite being well ahead in their domestic endeavours, Peter Bosz's side needs a result in the north-east to boost their hopes of progression.

Attacking midfielder Guus Til is one to watch, with the 28-year-old scoring 14 goals in 28 appearances for Eindhoven this term.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 4-2 PSV

The Magpies are pretty good on home soil in Europe, and with this being their final group-stage contest, we are predicting a big win for Howe's side.