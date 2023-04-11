AC Milan vs Napoli live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

AC Milan vs Napoli live stream and match preview, Wednesday 12 April, 8pm BST

AC Milan vs Napoli live stream and match preview

Looking for an AC Milan vs Napoli live stream? We've got you covered. AC Milan vs Napoli is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Napoli (opens in new tab) have been one of the stories of the season, both at home and on the continent.

Sixteen points clear at the summit of the Serie A standings, it is only a matter of time before they are crowned champions of Italy for the first time since 1990.

The Partenopei have also caught the eye in the Champions League, winning seven of their eight matches and scoring 25 goals.

But Milan (opens in new tab) have greater European pedigree and recently thrashed Napoli 4-0, so this is not a foregone conclusion.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Milan will be unable to call upon the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pierre Kalulu at San Siro.

Napoli will again have to make do without Victor Osimhen, with Gio Simeone set to continue up top in the Nigerian's absence.

Form

Milan have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, but that was the aforementioned 4-0 thrashing of Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

That was Napoli's only defeat in their last five games, and Spalletti will hope it was merely a one-off.

Referee

Istvan Kovacs of Romania is the referee of AC Milan vs Napoli.

Stadium

AC Milan vs Napoli will be played at San Siro in Milan.

Kick-off and channel

AC Milan vs Napoli kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

