Adidas Teamgeist: The stunning Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid retro prematch shirts have dropped

Adidas have dropped brand-new pre-match shirts for Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The designs are based on the Teamgeist template that came in during the run-up to the 2006 World Cup. Adidas's match ball for the tournament incorporated a swirly infinity-like pattern, with the match shirts at the time all having similar looks.

15 years later, the German manufacturer has reimagined the design for its clubs. Arsenal's prematch shirts are a dark red in homage to the redcurrant strip worn during the 2005/06 season, while Manchester United's is black, red and white, the three club colours of the home shirt.

Four other clubs also have Teamgeist merch this season - Ajax, Celtic, Flamengo and Boca Juniors.

The original Teamgeist template, as modelled by France and Spain at the 2006 World Cup (Image credit: Getty)

"In 2006, Adidas took the world by storm with the stunning design of the official FIFA World Cup match ball: Teamgeist, alongside a revolutionary football kit design that was embraced by fans worldwide," Adidas humbly announce. "The matching team collections pioneered the look of the game around the globe, defining the style of football for generations to come.

"Teaming up with SHUKYU Magazine, adidas revives the spirit of the Teamgeist style for today’s trendsetters."

Manchester United and Arsenal debuted their Teamgeist jerseys in the warm-up before United beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford - just as they did with the Humanrace prematch shirts that the clubs released last season.

Bayern, Juventus and Real Madrid, however, all wore their Humanrace shirts in fixtures. It is yet to be seen as to whether these clubs will do so with their Teamgeist shirts.

As well as having prematch jerseys, all clubs have a range of jackets, joggers and other apparel in the Teamgeist style.

You can buy all of the Teamgeist merchandise from Adidas's official website.

