Are Manchester United going to sack Mason Greenwood?

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is embroiled in controversy over allegations of abuse.

Greenwood's partner, Harriet Dobson, posted photos of cuts and bruises on Instagram and evidence of an audio clip with the pair arguing, before taking down the content. United have since suspended the forward.

“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” the club confirmed.

Is Mason Greenwood going to be sacked by Manchester United?

Manchester United have not confirmed their disciplinary procedure or how they are going to proceed.

When the abuse first came to light on the internet, United released a short statement saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Since then, United have confirmed a suspension for Greenwood. Some fans on Twitter are asking for the club to terminate the 20-year-old's contract with the club.

Is Mason Greenwood going to be arrested?

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they are "aware of images and videos circulating on social media" against Mason Greenwood.

Enquiries have been launched to establish the full circumstances. Later, Greater Manchester Police confirmed a man in his 20s remains in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing.

Are Nike going to cut ties with Greenwood?

Greenwood is an ambassador for Nike and is sponsored by the American manufacturer.

As reported by The Athletic, Nike have commented that “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Nike has shown in the past that they can be quick to drop celebrities who have shown them in a bad light. Recently, the brand cut ties with artist Travis Scott, following the controversy over his Astroworld festival, in which 10 people died, 25 people were hospitalized, and more than 300 people were treated for injuries.

