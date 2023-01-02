Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Tuesday 3 January, 7.45pm GMT

Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview

Looking for an Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Newcastle United is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Mikel Arteta's men moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table on New Year's Eve, as they ran out 4-2 winners against Brighton (opens in new tab).

Arsenal (opens in new tab) now have the chance to further extend their advantage over Manchester City (opens in new tab), who are not in action again until Thursday.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) were held to a goalless draw by Leeds (opens in new tab) last time out, but they remain third in the standings.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal will have to make do without Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson on Tuesday.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Jonjo Shelvey, Alexander Isak, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett.

Form

Arsenal have taken 19 points from the last 21 available - and Newcastle have an identical record over the same period.

Arsenal's unbeaten run stretches back 10 games, whereas the Magpies has lasted for 12 matches.

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Arsenal vs Newcastle United.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be played at the 60,260-capacity Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Newcastle United kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 3 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.