Belgium’s Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

With Belgium’s Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the 10th July, it is time to get the dates in the diary.

Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The sixteen team tournament runs from 6th - 31st July. Belgium already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total.

Belgium are in Group D and will face France, Iceland and Italy in the group stages.

The Red Flames are competing in their second ever Euros.

Belgium’s Euro 2022 fixtures

Sunday 10th July

Belgium vs Iceland (17:00 GMT, Etihad Academy Stadium, Manchester)

Thursday 14th July

France vs Belgium (20:00 GMT, New York Stadium, Roterhham)

Monday 18th July

Italy vs Belgium (20:00 GMT, Etihad Academy Stadium, Manchester)

Belgium’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Belgium play if they top the group?

If Belgium win Group D, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group C. This will be one of the Netherlands, Switzerland or Sweden. It is currently unclear who the fourth team in Group C will be due to Russia’s expulsion from the competition The quarter-final match would take place on Saturday 23rd July at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

Belgium’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Belgium play if they come second in the group?

If Belgium come second in Group D, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group C. The quarter-final match would take place on Saturday 22nd July at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.