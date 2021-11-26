Black Friday Manchester United LEGO deal: Save 20% on this LEGO Old Trafford

Black Friday Manchester United LEGO deals are on the internet right now - and this is one offer that United fans are going to want to take advantage of.

If you're a die-hard Red Devil - or have one in your life - this LEGO model of Old Trafford is for you. It's now £199.99 - that's down by 20%.

This isn't just a deal that could make someone's Christmas, it's a gift for all ages and a saving that doesn't come around very often.

Black Friday Manchester United LEGO deal: How to buy a LEGO Old Trafford with 20% off

This model is available right now from John Lewis.

"From treasured details like the Munich Clock and statues of Sir Alex, Matt and the United Trinity, to faithful reproductions of the pitch and the Stretford End, LEGO has made sure this model is fit for all fans, old and new alike," John Lewis boasts. "Plus, of course, with 110 years of history behind it, there's also some of the original design details included such as the old players' tunnel."

Buy the LEGO Old Trafford from John Lewis now!

