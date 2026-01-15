Last minute Premier League tickets! Five big games with great seat deals available this weekend at Manchester derby, Liverpool and others

Where will the Premier League trophy end up this season?

The Premier League returns this weekend, after fixtures across both domestic cup competitions in the FA Cup third round and Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Premier League returns this weekend, after fixtures across both domestic cup competitions in the FA Cup third round and Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Keep reading for all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester United will hope new boss Michael Carrick can end Manchester City's unbeaten run (Image credit: Getty Images)

New boss Michael Carrick will make his second debut in the Manchester United dugout in the Saturday lunchtime kickoff, over three years on from his last interim spell.

Manchester City pose a huge challenge to the hosts, as the 'noisy neighbours' are 13 matches unbeaten in a streak that goes back to November.

Will Manchester United's tumultuous two weeks end with victory, or will chaos continue to reign?

Liverpool vs Burnley

Hugo Ekitike is likely to be fit again in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fourth-placed Liverpool will be hoping to distance themselves from the chasing pack of Brentford, Manchester United and Chelsea, as they host Burnley at 3pm on Saturday.

The Reds remain without Mohamed Salah due to Egypt's progression in the Africa Cup of Nations, but are boosted by the return of Hugo Ekitike, who missed the last two Premier League fixtures through injury.

Burnley look doomed in 19th place, but after a 5-1 thumping of Millwall in the FA Cup third round, should be full of confidence.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Sean Dyche barking orders from the sidelines (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have pulled away from the drop zone, sitting seven points ahead of West Ham in 18th thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Hammers in their relegation six-pointer last week.

Arsenal meanwhile, were brought back down to Earth in their 0-0 draw against Liverpool, but three consecutive draws for Manchester City has helped preserve their cushion at the top of the table.

Manager Mikel Arteta will hope his side can outdo Forest boss Sean Dyche's industrious approach.

Aston Villa vs Everton

Midfielder John McGinn has helped launch Villa to third (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an FA Cup third round win at Tottenham, Aston Villa continue to ride a wave of positivity, currently sitting third in the Premier League standings.

Everton meanwhile, have endured a tough couple of weeks, beginning with a 4-2 home loss to Brentford, before dropping points to a rock-bottom Wolves team, then missing all three of their penalties as they bowed out of the FA Cup to Sunderland.

It may look like this one will only go in one direction, but the Premier League remains unpredictable.

Tottenham vs West Ham

Manager Thomas Frank is under increasing pressure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled throughout this season, but a particularly poor string of results sees them enter this weekend in 14th place in the Premier League.

Memories of last season's 17th-place finish remain fresh, and speculation over manager Thomas Frank's position have only gathered pace with each passing match, especially after their weekend exit from the FA Cup.

West Ham's relegation troubles continue, but perhaps new signings Taty Castellanos and Pablo can fire the Hammers to safety.