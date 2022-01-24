Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough live stream, Monday 24 January, 7.45pm GMT

Blackburn will climb into the automatic promotion spots in the Championship if they beat Middlesbrough on Monday night.

At the start of November, Blackburn suffered a 7-0 home defeat by Fulham. That was their fourth loss in their last seven matches, and one which left them 12th in the table. Some wondered whether Tony Mowbray would be able to cling on to his job.

He has done that and more. Blackburn proceeded to win eight of their next two matches, drawing the other two. Despite a 2-0 loss to Hull City last time out, Rovers are on the brink of the top two. A win on Monday would leave them in second, behind only Fulham in the second-tier standings.

This could be a key game for Blackburn. They reacted to adversity extremely well following that seismic shellacking by Marco Silva's table-toppers, and they must now bounce back from a surprise defeat by Hull. If Blackburn can string another unbeaten run together, promotion will look like a distinct possibility.

They will not find it easy to pick up all three points on Monday, however. Middlesbrough have also been in excellent form of late. No team in the division has a better record than Boro over the last six games, from which they have taken 16 points out of a possible 18.

Middlesbrough are a team transformed under Chris Wilder. They head into this fixture in seventh place with one or two games in hand on the teams above them. Victory at Ewood Park would carry them into the play-off spots for the first time since October.

Ryan Nyambe returns to the fold for Blackburn after a suspension, but Lewis Travis will need to be assessed following a bout of illness. Wilder is likely to name an unchanged XI from the team that beat Reading - Boro's fourth consecutive win - in their last league game on January 15.



Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Monday 24 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

