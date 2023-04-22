Brighton v Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Brighton v Manchester United live stream and match preview, Sunday 23 April, 4.30pm BST

Brighton v Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton v Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton v Manchester United is on BBC One in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Brighton are aiming for a first-ever FA Cup triumph, but 12-time winners Manchester United stand in their way at Wembley in Sunday’s semi-final.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are enjoying a superb league campaign as they push for European qualification, but they are also in the running for their first major trophy after knocking out Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Stoke City and Grimsby Town to reach the last four.

United haven’t won the trophy since 2015/16 and will be eager to end an encouraging debut season for Erik ten Hag on a high by claiming a domestic cup double after clinching the League Cup in February.

The Red Devils knocked out Everton, Reading, West Ham and Fulham to reach this stage, but they lost their first meeting of the season against Brighton 2-1 at Old Trafford in August.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jason Steele, Jeremy Sarmiento, Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey are struggling with injury problems for Brighton.

For United, Scott McTominay is carrying a knock while Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho are out.



Form

Brighton: WLWDW

Manchester United: LWDWW



Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Brighton v Manchester United.

Stadium

Brighton v Manchester United will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton v Manchester United kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 23 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.