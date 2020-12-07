Can you name the line-ups from Manchester City vs. Manchester United in 2019?

Three minutes on the clock, 28 players to get.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the line-ups for Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham, 2008/09?

So much has happened in 2020 - it seems strange to think that a year to the day, we were preparing for this particular Manchester derby.

Some things haven't changed though. City were heading into this one after a shaky autumn in which they were off the pace. Pundits were questioning Ole Gunnar Solksjaer at this point, too.

Ole's side came through, however. United ended up dealing the killer blow, beating their noisy neighbours 2-1 in front of a packed Etihad stadium - remember packed stadiums?

This quiz should be a piece of cake - very little has changed in the past 12 months, bar you know, society. Just the three minutes - best of luck...

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FM21 30 of the best players to sign with no transfer fee

RANKED! Every Premier League team's best possible front three

IN THE MAG Robert Lewandowski voted Player of the Year in FourFourTwo Awards