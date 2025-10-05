Canada World Cup 2026 squad: Jesse Marsch's full team for October's friendlies
The Canada World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up as Jesse Marsch leads Les Rouges in a set of pre-World Cup friendlies
The World Cup 2026 hosts ramp up preparations for their third-ever competition with two friendlies against Australia and Colombia.
Jesse Marsch is hampered by a few injuries for his squad selection, notably star man Alphonso Davies, who is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained late in 2024.
The nation is less than nine months away from co-hosting the tournament for the first time in their history – but there are still question marks over the team.
Veteran Junior Hoilett, who will be 36 years old when the World Cup kicks off next summer, has also not made the squad.
Liam Miller, who currently plays for Hull City, is back in the squad after completing his comeback from a cruciate ligament injury. But he has not been involved much for the Championship side yet this season, playing just 45 minutes.
Jonathan David, meanwhile, has moved to Juventus and is hoping to lead he line.
Squad
Canada World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection
- GK: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers)
- GK: James Pantemis (Portland Timbers)
- GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)
- DF: Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City)
- DF: Moise Bombito (Nice)
- DF: Derek Cornelius (Rangers)
- DF: Luc De Fougerolles (FCV Dender EH)
- DF: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)
- DF: Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire)
- MF: Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- MF: Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC)
- MF: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto)
- MF: Ismael Kone (Sassuolo)
- MF: Liam Millar (Hull City)
- MF: Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)
- MF: Nathan-Dylan Saliba (Anderlecht)
- MF: Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split)
- FW: Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal)
- FW: Jonathan David (Juventus)
- FW: Promise David (Union Saint-Gilloise)
- FW: Cyle Larin (Feyenoord)
- FW: Jayden Nelson (Vancouver Whitecaps)
- FW: Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal)
- FW: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville)
Fixtures and results
October 15: Canada vs Colombia, Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, United States of America
October 11: Canada vs Australia, Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Canada
September 9: Wales 0-1 Canada, Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea, Wales
September 4: Romania 0-3 Canada, The National Arena, Bucharest, Romania
June 29: Canada 1-1 Guatemala (5-6 pens), U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota, United States of America
June 25: Canada 2-0 El Salvador, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, United States of America
June 22: Curacao 1-1 Canada, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, United States of America
June 18: Canada 6-0 Honduras, BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
June 11: Canada 0-0 Ivory Coast (4-5 pens), BMO Field, Toronto, Canada
June 7: Canada 4-2 Ukraine, BMO Field, Toronto, Canada
March 23: Canada 2-1 United States, SoFi Stadium, California, United States
March 21: Canada 0-2 Mexico, SoFi Stadium, California, United States
Manager
Who is Canada's manager?
Jesse Marsch made the step into international management when he took on the Canada role in 2024.
He made the 2024 Copa America semi-final, losing to Argentina, before being eliminated in the 2025 Gold Cup at the quarter-final stage.
He rebuffed an approach after the 2024 Copa America from the US national team and will lead Canada to just their third World Cup.
Star player
Who is Canada's star player?
Should Canada be successful next summer in their home tournament, a lot will rely on Jonathan David finding form.
The striker spent five years in Ligue 1 with Lille, excelling last season as they played Champions League football for the first time in three years. He scored 25 goals and assisted 12 times across all competitions, earning him a move to Juventus.
He is tehir current top scorer of all time, scoring 37 times in 69 games, but failed to register a goal at the 2022 World Cup.
Predicted XI
Formation 4-4-2
GK: Dayne St. Clair
RB: Niko Sigure
CB: Derek Cornelius
CB: Luc De Fougerolles
LB: Richie Laryea
RM: Tajon Buchana
CM: Ismael Kone
CM: Stephen Eustaquio
LM: Ali Ahmed
ST: Jonathan David
ST: Tani Oluwaseyi
