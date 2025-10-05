Canada World Cup 2026 squad: Jesse Marsch's full team for October's friendlies

The Canada World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up

The World Cup 2026 hosts ramp up preparations for their third-ever competition with two friendlies against Australia and Colombia.

Jesse Marsch is hampered by a few injuries for his squad selection, notably star man Alphonso Davies, who is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained late in 2024.

The nation is less than nine months away from co-hosting the tournament for the first time in their history – but there are still question marks over the team.

Veteran Junior Hoilett, who will be 36 years old when the World Cup kicks off next summer, has also not made the squad.

Liam Miller, who currently plays for Hull City, is back in the squad after completing his comeback from a cruciate ligament injury. But he has not been involved much for the Championship side yet this season, playing just 45 minutes.

Jonathan David, meanwhile, has moved to Juventus and is hoping to lead he line.

Squad

Canada World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection

GK: Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers)

GK: James Pantemis (Portland Timbers)

GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DF: Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City)

DF: Moise Bombito (Nice)

DF: Derek Cornelius (Rangers)

DF: Luc De Fougerolles (FCV Dender EH)

DF: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

DF: Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire)

MF: Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

MF: Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC)

MF: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto)

MF: Ismael Kone (Sassuolo)

MF: Liam Millar (Hull City)

MF: Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

MF: Nathan-Dylan Saliba (Anderlecht)

MF: Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split)

FW: Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal)

FW: Jonathan David (Juventus)

FW: Promise David (Union Saint-Gilloise)

FW: Cyle Larin (Feyenoord)

FW: Jayden Nelson (Vancouver Whitecaps)

FW: Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal)

FW: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville)

Fixtures and results

October 15: Canada vs Colombia, Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, United States of America

October 11: Canada vs Australia, Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Canada

September 9: Wales 0-1 Canada, Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea, Wales

September 4: Romania 0-3 Canada, The National Arena, Bucharest, Romania

June 29: Canada 1-1 Guatemala (5-6 pens), U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota, United States of America

June 25: Canada 2-0 El Salvador, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, United States of America

June 22: Curacao 1-1 Canada, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, United States of America

June 18: Canada 6-0 Honduras, BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

June 11: Canada 0-0 Ivory Coast (4-5 pens), BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

June 7: Canada 4-2 Ukraine, BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

March 23: Canada 2-1 United States, SoFi Stadium, California, United States

March 21: Canada 0-2 Mexico, SoFi Stadium, California, United States

Manager

Who is Canada's manager?

Jesse Marsch Head Coach of Canada talking with Alphonso Davies during the 2024 Copa America (Image credit: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch made the step into international management when he took on the Canada role in 2024.

He made the 2024 Copa America semi-final, losing to Argentina, before being eliminated in the 2025 Gold Cup at the quarter-final stage.

He rebuffed an approach after the 2024 Copa America from the US national team and will lead Canada to just their third World Cup.

Star player

Who is Canada's star player?

Jonathan David of Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Canada be successful next summer in their home tournament, a lot will rely on Jonathan David finding form.

The striker spent five years in Ligue 1 with Lille, excelling last season as they played Champions League football for the first time in three years. He scored 25 goals and assisted 12 times across all competitions, earning him a move to Juventus.

He is tehir current top scorer of all time, scoring 37 times in 69 games, but failed to register a goal at the 2022 World Cup.

Predicted XI

Formation 4-4-2

GK: Dayne St. Clair

RB: Niko Sigure

CB: Derek Cornelius

CB: Luc De Fougerolles

LB: Richie Laryea

RM: Tajon Buchana

CM: Ismael Kone

CM: Stephen Eustaquio

LM: Ali Ahmed

ST: Jonathan David

ST: Tani Oluwaseyi