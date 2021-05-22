Croatia Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Croatia Euro 2020 group gets under way at Wembley Stadium in London on June 13.

As the name indicates, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament to 2021.

The competition, which will be hosted by 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group D

England

Croatia

Scotland

Czech Republic

World Cup finalists at Russia in 2018, Croatia will be hoping to win their first major international tournament three years later.

The Vatreni topped their qualification group, although it was not all plain sailing. Croatia won five, drew two and lost one of their eight fixtures, finishing three points clear of Wales and four ahead of Slovakia.

Croatia were named in Pot 2 for the group stage draw, and were therefore always likely to be paired with one of the Euro 2020 favourites in the first round.

It was England - the team they beat in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago - who came out of the hat, and the two sides will lock horns in the Group D opener at Wembley on June 13.

Croatia will then head north of the border to face Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 18.

Luka Modric and co. will finish the group phase with a meeting with Czech Republic, again in Glasgow, on June 22.

Zlatko Dalic remains in charge of Croatia, who have been tipped by some as potential dark horses this summer.

The country’s best ever performance at the European Championship came when they reached the quarter-finals in 1996 and 2008.