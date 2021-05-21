Czech Republic Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Czech Republic’s Euro 2020 fixtures begin against Scotland in Glasgow on June 14.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Czech Republic Euro 2020 fixtures

June 14: Scotland, 2pm

June 18: Croatia, 5pm

June 22: England, 8pm

Czech Republic have serious European Championship pedigree, but face a tough challenge to get through a group featuring two host nations and a 2018 World Cup runner-up.

The Czechs suffered a disappointing group stage exit at Euro 2016, but were runners-up at Euro 96, semi-finalists in 2004 and reached the last eight in 2012.

They have qualified for each of the last seven tournaments, and earned a place at this year’s tournament by finishing second in their group behind England.

They begin with a trip to what is certain to be a boisterous Hampden Park on June 14, where the limited number of home fans will be cheering on Scotland as they mark their first major tournament game since 1998.

Czech Republic then face Croatia in Glasgow on June 18, before facing England, who they recorded a win and a defeat against in qualifying, at Wembley on June 22.

The winners of Group D will face the runners-up of Group F in the following round, one of Hungary, Portugal, France or Germany.

The second-placed team in the group will play the runners-up of Group E in the last-16: Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia.

Czech Republic could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.