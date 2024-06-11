Euro 2024: Who is Tomas Soucek's wife?

So who is Tomas Soucek's wife? The midfielder will be hoping to shine for Czech Republic this summer.

Soucek has been one of David Moyes' key players in the last few seasons in the Premier League and now heads to Euro 2024 as captain of his country.

Let's take a look at what he's revealed regarding his personal life…

Euro 2024: Stadiums

Who is Tomas Soucek's wife?

Soucek will be supported this summer by his wife Natalie Dobrovodska.

The couple got married in 2020, just before the 2020/21 Premier League campaign got underway. They have a daughter together and Soucek opened up on the struggles of being separated from his wider family during the pandemic.

“I settled in very quickly,” he told West Ham's official website of his move to London in January of last year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) A photo posted by on

“I came maybe two or three days before the end of the transfer window and played my first game two or three days later.

“Very soon after, it was lockdown. It was a bit strange because my wife and I have a two-year-old daughter. It was hard for us – but we cannot say anything because it was a hard time for everyone.

“We wanted to enjoy time with each other and FaceTime with our grandparents and close family. We wanted to show them our daughter and how she was growing. But it was hard – we came from Prague to a new city and, immediately, it was lockdown."

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.