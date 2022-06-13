Denmark v Austria live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Denmark v Austria live stream, Monday 13 June, 7.45pm

Denmark will be looking to bounce back from Friday's defeat by Croatia when they host Austria on Monday.

Kasper Hjulmand's side remain top of Group A1 , but their loss last time out means they still have plenty of work to do if they want to qualify for the Nations League Finals.

A superb 2-1 victory over France on matchday one was followed by a triumph over Austria by the same scoreline, but Denmark were below par in their most recent match against Croatia. The home team only managed one shot on target in Copenhagen, and Mario Pasalic notched the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

Denmark will hope that subdued showing is a one-off. They have performed brilliantly over the last 12 months, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020 (which was held last summer) and then qualifying for the World Cup in style - no team in UEFA's qualification process amassed more points than the Danes.

Austria will not be participating at the tournament in Qatar later this year, but there is also a sense of optimism surrounding the national team right now.

Former Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Ralf Rangnick was handed the reins before the start of this month's Nations League action, and he has enjoyed a broadly positive start to his tenure. Austria did lose to Denmark in the reverse fixture, but they beat Croatia in their first game and held France to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg injured his shoulder against the French and will miss out here, while Christian Eriksen could be rested after playing every single moment of his country's campaign so far.

Austria will need to assess Philipp Lienhart to see if the defender is ready to return from a fever. David Alaba was injured against France and is unlikely to be involved here, although Rangnick will hope to have the Real Madrid (opens in new tab) man back soon.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Monday 13 June and is being shown by Box Nation in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

