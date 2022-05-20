Denmark Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who will make the team?

The final Denmark Women’s Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Denmark most recently called up to their team.

The Denmark Women’s Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Denmark will be able to select a replacement.

Denmark Women's Euro 2022 squad: The players called up for April's internationals

GK: Kathrine Larsen (Klepp)

GK: Katrine Svane (AGF)

GK: Maja Bay Østergaard (FC Thy-Thisted Q)

DF: Stine Ballisager Pedersen (Vålerenga)

DF: Simone Boye Sørensen (Arsenal)

DF: Sara Holmgaard (Turbine Potsdam)

DF: Katrine Veje (FC Rosengård)

DF: Matilde Lundorf (Juventus)

DF: Luna Gevitz (BK Häcken)

MF: Sara Thrige (AC Milan)

MF: Karen Holmgaard (Turbine Potsdam)

MF: Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading)

MF: Emma Snerle (West Ham)

MF: Sofie Jung Pedersen (Juventus)

MF: Kathrine Kühl (FC Nordsjælland)

MF: Janni Thomsen (Vålerenga)

MF: Sofie Bredgaard (FC Rosengård)

MF: Sofie Svava (Real Madrid)

FW: Olivia Holdt (Fortuna Hjørring)

FW: Caroline Møller Hansen (Real Madrid)

FW: Stine Larsen (BK Häcken)

FW: Rikke Marie Madsen (Madrid CFF)

FW: Mille Gejl (BK Häcken)

Denmark Women's Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

Denmark will return to international competition at Euro 2022 having missed out on the 2019 World Cup, in part due to a disagreement with their association that saw them forfeit a game. However, the 2017 Euro finalists will feel they have something to prove when they arrive in England.

Any team which contains Pernille Harder should not be sniffed at, whilst Caroline Møller Hansen has also impressed at Real Madrid this season. 21 year old Emma Snerle made a January move to West Ham, and whilst her game time has been limited, she has been tipped to be the "next Pernille Harder". The Euros may be the perfect opportunity for her to make an impression.

Denmark Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Denmark’s captain?

Pernille Harder

Pernille Harder was named captain of Denmark in March 2016, and led them to the Euro 2017 final. Despite scoring, the Danes lost 4-2 to the Netherlands. Harder is also Denmark’s all-time top goalscorer with 67 goals in 131 caps.

Denmark Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Denmark’s best player?

Pernille Harder

As well as being captain, Pernille Harder is undoubtedly Denmark’s best player as well. Her £350,000 transfer to Chelsea from Wolfsburg made her the most expensive player in the world and she has twice won the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award. An attacking midfielder or forward, Harder is at her best when she is able to pick up little pockets of space in front of an opposition’s defence.

Denmark Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Denmark’s manager?

Lars Søndergaard

Lars Søndergaard has managed Denmark since December 2017. In the past, he managed men’s clubs in both Austria and Denmark. During his time in charge, he has led them to qualification for this Euro’s tournament as well as the 2023 World Cup.