England 1-0 Czech Republic: Player ratings from Euro 2020 clash

England vs Czech Republic ended in a 1-0 for Gareth Southgate's side, helping the Three Lions to top spot in Group D.

Raheem Sterling's first-half header got the Three Lions off to a dream start at Wembley, and owed much to the creativity of Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish. The pair were surprise additions in the starting XI - yet both justified their selections. They held on to confirm their status as group winners.

Here's how every member of Gareth Southgate's side performed at Wembley.

Jordan Pickford (GK) - 7

Only had one save to make all game but got a strong hand to it. Pickford was vocal and composed in possession. The Everton man had his doubters before the tournament, but has been a pillar of calm leadership since the outset and showed his class again here.

Kyle Walker (RB) - 6

Recalled following his omission against Scotland and merited his selection with a solid display. He does have a tendency to slow play down on occasion, however. Where are the driving runs he makes for Manchester City?

John Stones (CB) - 6

A quiet game for the composed centre-back, who had relatively little to do. Didn't put a foot wrong until he was replaced by Mings late in the game.

Harry Maguire (CB) - 6

Finally back in the side after a long injury lay-off, the Manchester United captain looked as if he'd been playing all month. Calm on the ball and won every header. He'll be key going into the latter stages.

Luke Shaw (LB) - 7

The Manchester United left-back put a scoring chance on a plate for Sterling in the opening minutes, and made a brave headed-clearance in the first-half when under pressure from Tomas Soucek. Classy operator and deserves to play more in the latter stages.

Kalvin Phillips (CM) - 6

Showed his versatility by switching from his marauding role to deep-lying duty when Declan Rice went off at half-time. Equally adept at both jobs and did himself proud again.

Declan Rice (CM) - 6

England's midfield enforcer had a quiet, if tidy, first-half. Was taken off in the second period, perhaps to preserve his legs for tougher assignments to come.

Jack Grealish (CM) - 8

The clamour for the Aston Villa playmaker to start was deafening ahead of this clash, and he didn't disappoint. Grealish set up Sterling's goal with a beautifully clipped (if slightly deflected) ball to the back post, and was a positive, driving presence before being taken off in the second-half.

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 8

The Arsenal youngster's selection raised eyebrows but he was electric in the first half, especially. Played a crucial role in the build-up to Sterling's goal and was classy and brave in possession. He'll have left an impression on Southgate going into the knockouts.

Harry Kane (CF) - 5

Some fans called for the Three Lions captain to be dropped for this test and he struggled again. The England captain looks sluggish and short of ideas. Should have scored in the first half - with a chance almost identical to the one squandered against Croatia in the 2018 semi-final. Badly needs to get up to speed.

Raheem Sterling (LW) - 8

The match-winner against Croatia on MD1 and did the business again, here. Should have scored after just 2 mins but hit the post. Made amends with his headed winner before half-time. Silenced his doubters again.

Sub: Jordan Henderson (CM) - 6

Came on for Rice at half-time and was his usual vocal self. Good to see him prove his match fitness before later tests.

Sub: Marcus Rashford (LW) - 5

The Manchester United forward still looks jaded and off the pace. Didn't affect play much at all.

Sub: Jude Bellingham (CM) - 6

Came on for Grealish after 68 mins. Continues to show incredible maturity for a 17-year-old. Composed in possession and got stuck in.

Sub: Tyrone Mings (CB) - 5

Replaced Stones with 11 mins to go. Had little effect but nothing negative to say.

Sub: Jadon Sancho (RW) - 5

Has been the forgotten man until this point. Didn't have enough time to really show his quality.