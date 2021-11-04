England 2022 World Cup squad: Gareth Southgate names his final qualification squad

The England 2022 World Cup squad will be named in around 12 months' time; today, Gareth Southgate takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last qualification group before the Euros.

As expected, the usual faces make the cut, with Harry Kane chosen as captain - despite just one goal in the league for Tottenham Hotspur all season. Other veterans of Southgate's side including Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, John Stones and Luke Shaw all make the cut once more.

There are no new call-ups this time around. The only uncapped player in the side is Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale who was brought into the Euro 2020 squad as a late replacement for the injured Dean Henderson but didn't get a minute on the field. Tammy Abraham is rewarded for his fine form in Serie A at Roma and is picked once more.

Other notable admissions are Kieran Trippier and Jadon Sancho who have been left out this time around. The Atletico Madrid right-back played against Liverpool in the Champions League recently but has lost his place to Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Manchester United's Sancho has struggled for form this season.

England 2022 World Cup squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Sam Johnstone West Bromwich Albion

GK: Jordan Pickford, Everton

GK: Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

DF: Ben Chilwell, Chelsea

DF: Conor Coady, Wolverhampton Wanderers

DF: Reece James, Chelsea

DF: Harry Maguire, Manchester United

DF: Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa

DF: Luke Shaw

DF: John Stones, Manchester City

DF: Kyle Walker, Manchester City

MF: Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund

MF: Jordan Henderson, Liverpool

MF: Mason Mount, Chelsea

MF: Kalvin Phillips, Leeds United

MF: Declan Rice, West Ham United

MF: James Ward-Prowse, Southampton

FW: Tammy Abraham, Roma

FW: Phil Foden, Manchester City

FW: Jack Grealish, Manchester City

FW: Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

FW: Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

FW: Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

FW: Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

How many players are England allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Gareth Southgate was permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final England 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final England 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Gareth Southgate's final England 2022 World Cup squad.

Harry Kane has been Southgate's captain since Wayne Rooney retired from international football - it is extremely likely that Kane will lead the line once more, with Raheem Sterling in tow. Mason Mount, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Declan Rice all excelled at the Euros and have enjoyed good seasons so far - it's probable that they will be included, too.

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Jordan Pickford and Bukayo Saka are all favourites who Southgate has leant on in the past, too. It is likely that all of them will be part of the final side, barring particularly bad form over the next year.

