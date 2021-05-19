Is there VAR at Euro 2020?

The video assistant referee (VAR) system will be in place at Euro 2020.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Football fans across the continent will hope for a controversy-free tournament, as will UEFA and the match officials .

European football’s governing body confirmed in September 2018 that VAR would be used for the first time in European Championship history at Euro 2020.

In April 2021, UEFA announced 19 refereeing teams for the tournament, with each one consisting of a referee and two assistant referees.

UEFA also announced 22 VARs and 12 support match officials, with the latter group serving as fourth officials or reserve assistant referees. Each on-field refereeing team has been assigned a VAR.

“We believe that VAR is a crucial project for football,” UEFA’s Referees Committee chairman Roberto Rosetti said last year.

“We’re very happy with the figures that we’ve seen in the UEFA Champions League group phase and playoffs – in 108 matches in total, 27 decisions have been corrected through the VAR system, which means that a decision has only been overturned every four matches - this shows the quality of the referees’ performances.

“In addition, we feel that the time taken to overturn a decision is important. So far this season, the average time for the correction of a decision has been 1 minute 30 seconds – 15 seconds less than last season.

“However, I would emphasise once more that – in compliance with its protocol - VAR is only for clear and obvious mistakes, and not for controversial situations.

"Football needs good referees above all – match officials with a strong personality on the field of play, who take correct and courageous decisions.”