Euro 2020 Golden Boot: 8 contenders in the race for top scorer

Europe’s deadliest hitmen go toe-to-toe for the Euro 2020 Golden Boot this summer, but which lethal gunslinger will emerge with the glistening prize? The main contenders are all locked and loaded...

1. Harry Kane (England)

(Image credit: PA Images)

Age 27

There are several spaces still up for grabs in Gareth Southgate’s side, but Kane is one of England’s few nailed-on starters. The Tottenham striker has added a creative streak to his game this season but still remains as lethal as ever inside the penalty area – as a seventh successive 20-plus goal season has demonstrated. The 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner stat-padded his tally in Russia with three penalties, and will be on spot-kick duty again this summer. He should also benefit from the array of attacking talent supplying the ammunition behind him.

2. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Age 32

Had the Ballon d’Or not been cancelled in 2020, Lewandowski would have run away with the prize. The Bayern Munich and Poland frontman was utterly ruthless across the calendar year, plundering 47 goals in 44 matches for club and country, and has continued to destroy everything in his path ever since. Poland aren’t among the favourites to win this Euros, which could count against Lewy for individual honours – but doubt him at your peril. Spain, Sweden and Slovakia certainly won’t.

3. Kylian Mbappe (France)

Age 22

Widely regarded as the brightest young talent in world football, Mbappe will be looking to add a European Championship winners’ medal to his shiny collection this summer. France are in a fearsome group alongside Germany, Portugal and Hungary, but that won’t bother the fearless Paris Saint-Germain frontman. His speed, skill and cool head in front of goal still give Argentina’s decrepid back line from the 2018 World Cup nightmares. Who will it be three years on?

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

(Image credit: PA Images)

Age 36

Ronaldo has spent the last year of his international career closing in on Ali Daei’s all-time scoring record of 109 – yet another jaw-dropping accolade for Portugal’s relentless superstar. He might be 36 years old now, but the Juventus talisman has lost none of his goal-getting prowess. The defending champions combine exciting youngsters (Joao Felix) with inventive schemers (Bruno Fernandes), but Fernando Santos’ team will be built to serve its evergreen icon up top. CR7 would have it no other way, of course…

5. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Age 27

No player in history has scored more goals for Belgium than Lukaku – and it’s not even close. The Inter striker has taken his game to another level since moving to Italy too, and he will hope to fire his country to their first ever major trophy success this summer. Belgium were the highest-scoring team at the 2018 World Cup; with Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and the Hazard brothers loading the bullets this time, Big Rom will get plenty of chances to claim this prize as Roberto Martinez’s men go for glory.

6. Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Age 27

After missing Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands are back at a major international tournament – and they don’t intend to just make up the numbers. Lyon’s Depay will be key to the Oranje’s challenge for the trophy, having come a long way since a disappointing stint at Manchester United earlier in his career. The forward, who averages a goal every three games for his country, has matured into the main attacking threat in Frank de Boer’s colourful side.

7. Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Age 28

When Spain last won a trophy at Euro 2012, they often used midfielders up front. Not any more. Juve hitman Morata has established himself as Spain’s go-to centre-forward and will lead the line in a traditional sense this summer. He’s never been the most reliable (or confident) of scorers but should benefit from La Roja’s new attack under Luis Enrique. He has a decent record for his country, too, averaging a goal every other game at senior level.

8. Timo Werner (Germany)

(Image credit: PA Images)

Age 25

Werner’s first season at Chelsea was more difficult than anticipated. Class is permanent, though, and the 25-year-old will be desperate to bounce back at the Euros. Germany will have to negotiate a tricky group alongside Portugal, France and Hungary, but that could actually work in Werner’s favour, as a striker who thrives in open spaces. An electric runner, you could argue Turbo Timo is better suited to playing against stronger opposition.

