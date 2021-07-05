Euro 2020: How many fans will be at Italy vs Spain?

The first semi-final game of Euro 2020 will be played at Wembley Stadium in England, on Tuesday 6 July at 8pm BST. Italy take on Spain at England's home ground, which has hosted five games so far at the tournament, with a varying degree of fans allowed in to watch each game.

Wembley will host both semi-finals and the final of the tournament, and 60,000 fans will be allowed to watch each game at the stadium. With a capacity of 90,000, the permitted attendance for spectators fills two-thirds of the ground.

England played all three of their group matches in front of a maximum 22,500 fans, which is the same for Italy who have visited Wembley previously in the tournament. They played Austria on that occasion in the last-16, winning 2-1 in extra-time thanks to goals from Chiesa and Pessina.

However, in the same round England played Germany at Wembley in front of an increased 45,000 crowd. Wembley then wasn't used for the first time in the tournament during the quarter-finals, with St Petersburg, Munich, Rome, and Baku all hosting those knockout games.

Italy overcame a strong Belgium side in Munich to reach the semi-finals, while Spain progressed on penalties against a Switzerland team that knocked France out earlier in the tournament. The winner of this semi-final will play at Wembley on Sunday 11 July, 8pm BST, against either Denmark or England.

Unfortunately, coronavirus restrictions means that fans travelling from Italy or Spain will have to self-isolate, so therefore they won't be able to attend either the semis or the final.

