Euro 2020 – Robert Lewandowski: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Lewandowski will be hoping for a successful summer with Poland at the European Championship.

The striker has scored 67 goals in 121 appearances for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2008.

Lewandowski found the net in Poland's 1-1 draw with Spain, but he failed to score in the 2-1 defeat by Slovakia.

Poland need to beat Sweden in their final Group E encounter on Wednesday to advance to the knockout phase of Euro 2020.

Which club does Robert Lewandowski play for?

Lewandowski plays his club football for Bayern Munich, having joined the club in 2014.

The striker has scored 294 goals in 329 appearances for the German giants, with whom he has won seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Lewandowski also won two Bundesliga crowns during his time at Borussia Dortmund. He scored 103 goals in 187 outings for BVB, where he starred under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Lewandowski previously represented Znicz Pruszkow and Lech Poznan in his native Poland.

How old is Robert Lewandowski?

Lewandowski was born on 21 August 1988. He is 32 years old.

What is Robert Lewandowski's squad number?

Lewandowski will wear the No.9 shirt for Poland at Euro 2020. At club level for Bayern Munich, he also wears the No.9.

What is Robert Lewandowski's net worth?

Lewandowski has an estimated net worth of £61m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Robert Lewandowski's contract length?

Lewandowski's contract at Bayern Munich runs until the summer of 2023. He put pen to paper on a new four-year extension in 2019.

What is Robert Lewandowski's salary?

Lewandowski earns an estimated £352,000 per week at Bayern Munich, according to salarysport.com.