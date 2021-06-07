Euro 2020 – who is Spain captain, Sergio Busquets?

Sergio Busquets will be the Spain captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

Luis Enrique’s decision to exclude Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, the national team’s previous captain, from his 26-man squad made waves across the continent.

Ramos had endured an injury hit domestic season with Madrid, but most still expected the 180-cap central defender to be part of Spain’s travelling party for Euro 2020.

However, Luis Enrique determined that Ramos has not played enough football in recent months and therefore left him out.

As such the armband has been handed to Busquets, who is the most experienced member of the Spain squad in terms of appearances, and the second-most experienced when it comes to age.

The 32-year-old midfielder has racked up a total of 123 caps for La Roja, putting him seventh on the nation's most-capped players list.

He could end the tournament in fifth place, with David Silva and Andoni Zubizarreta just two and three caps ahead of him respectively.

However, Busquets participation in the group stage has been thrown into doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The deep-lying playmaker featured in the warm-up friendly against Portugal but contracted the virus soon after.

He is currently in self-isolation and will not lead Spain out for their opening game against Sweden on June 14.

Luis Enrique’s side will then face Poland on June 19, before concluding the group phase against Slovakia on June 23.

The Spain manager will hope to have Busquets fully fit for the knockout rounds, provided his team get there.

The Barcelona man is a veteran of Spain’s triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

He also represented his country at the World Cups of 2014 and 2018, as well as the last edition of the European Championship five years ago.