Euro 2024: Who is Jamal Musiala's wife?

Musiala was born in Stuttgart in 2003, but he moved to England with his family at the age of seven. The midfielder represented England's Under-21s but then decided to switch his international allegiance to Germany.

He made his debut for the country of his birth in 2021 and was then included in the Germany squad for that summer's European Championship. Musiala has gone from strength to strength since then, establishing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country.

Who is Jamal Musiala's wife?

Musiala has not disclosed his relationship status in public, and will likely just be cheered on at the Euros by his family and friends.

The No.10, who is nicknamed 'Bambi' by his team-mates, uses his social media channels to mainly post about football – but has the occasional picture from his private life.

Though he hasn't spoken in public about any relationships, Musiala has revealed in the past that he has a friendship with former Bundesliga rival, Jude Bellingham. the pair, both born in 2003, ascended through the youth ranks for England together before moving to Germany.

