Facts: Ruthless Man City, efficient Man Utd, effervescent Arteta, absent Torres
Must-share pub ammo from our friends at Opta...
Cardiff 1-0 Swansea
- Cardiff have gone three hours and 12 minutes without conceding a Premier League goal.
- Swansea's emergency goalkeeper Angel Rangel made as many saves as team-mate Michel Vorm.
- In the first 30 minutes, Cardiff enjoyed more possession than Swansea.
Analyse Cardiff-Swansea in full
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
- There have been only 14 goals in Tottenham’s 10 league games this season.
- Tottenham made a weekend-high 21 interceptions in this game.
- Everton had 42% possession in the first half, 63% after the break.
- Home players had 4 of the top 5 completed-pass totals (Phil Jagielka, Spurs' Kyle Walker, Gareth Barry, James McCarthy, Steve Pienaar), but the top 4 totals for completed passes in the attacking third were visitors (Andros Townsend, Lewis Holtby, Walker, Jan Vertonghen).
Analyse Everton-Tottenham in full
Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool
- Aaron Ramsey has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in his last 7 Premier League appearances.
- Of the 5 players to make a joint-high 4 assists in the Premier League this season, 3 play for Arsenal (Olivier Giroud, Mesut Özil and Ramsey).
- Mikel Arteta made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League this weekend (7). He also completed precisely 100 passes, of 106 (94.3% accuracy).
- Luis Suarez has only 2 goals in 6 Premier League appearances against Arsenal.
Analyse Arsenal-Liverpool in full
Fulham 1-3 Man United
- Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie have either scored or assisted 14 of Manchester United’s last 19 league goals.
- In 9 PL games this season, Van Persie has scored 6 and assisted 2.
- United scored with all 3 on-target shots in the first half and had only 1 additional accurate effort after the break. Fulham had 6 shots on target, 50% more than United's total.
- United were the first team to make a triple substitution at half-time since West Brom in April 2006.
Analyse Fulham-Man United in full
Hull 1-0 Sunderland
- Sunderland have scored 3 PL own goals this season, the same number as the remaining 19 Premier League clubs combined.
- This was only the 8th occasion that a team has been reduced to 9 men in the first-half of a Premier League game. Sunderland are the only side this has happened to on 2 occasions.
- Hull hit 12 shots off target, more than any other side this weekend.
- The Tigers conjured up 14 unblocked attempts from open play, more than any other PL side this weekend.
- Sunderland’s passing accuracy in the final third was a very poor 40%.
- The Black Cats also hit the highest proportion of passes long in the Premier League this weekend, 22%.
- Hull’s total of 41 crosses from open play in this game is the most recorded by any side in a Premier League game this season.
- Although they had two men sent off, Sunderland were the most fouled team in the Premier League this weekend (17 times).
- Tom Huddlestone’s total of 7 chances created has only been bettered by one player this season (Robert Snodgrass for Norwich v Cardiff).
Analyse Hull-Sunderland in full
Man City 7-0 Norwich
- Yaya Touré scored his 3rd direct free kick goal of the season, a joint-high with Wayne Rooney.
- City had the best pass completion in the PL this weekend (93%) and have the best rate overall this season (87%).
- City’s conversion rate this weekend was 44%: they scored from 7 of their 16 shots on target (27 attempts overall).
- Sergio Aguero has scored or assisted 10 goals in his last 5 Premier League appearances.
Analyse Man City-Norwich in full
Stoke 1-1 Southampton
- The Potters have conceded just 5 goals in their last 7 games at the Britannia Stadium.
- Asmir Begovic scored with Stoke City’s second touch of the game.
- Begovic’s goal was Stoke’s only shot on target in the first half.
Analyse Stoke-Southampton in full
West Brom 2-0 Crystal Palace
- The Eagles are only the fifth team in English top-flight history, and the first since Charlton in 1957, to lose 7 consecutive games by 2 goals or more.
- The Baggies completed only 5% of their crosses this weekend, a lower rate than any other club.
- Palace had more shots, marginally more possession and more passes (both attempted and completed), but Albion had much more penetration in the attacking third, completing 91 (of 145) passes to Palace's 57 (of 99).
Analyse West Brom-Palace in full
West Ham 0-0 Aston Villa
- Villa have gone 4 games without a goal, the only team to do this in the PL this term.
- West Ham have conceded only 8 goals this season; only 7 teams in Europe’s top five leagues have conceded fewer.
- The Hammers conceded only 1 corner in this game.
- West Ham completed 455 passes (of 536) to Aston Villa's 268 (of 375). In the equivalent game on the opening day of last season, Paul Lambert's debut as Villa manager, his team completed 452 (of 557) to their hosts' 204 (of 270).
Analyse West Ham-Villa in full
Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea
- In the first half, John Terry completed 100% of his passes (42) and won 100% of his duels (6).
- Fernando Torres had managed just 17 touches - the lowest figure of any of the 22 starters - when he was substituted off in the 62nd minute.
- Yoann Gouffran’s goal was the first set-piece goal that Chelsea have conceded in the PL this season; they are last team to lose this record.
- Chelsea have only kept 3 clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League away games.
- Loic Remy was the only Premier League player to get more than 2 shots on target this weekend.
Analyse Newcastle-Chelsea in full
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.