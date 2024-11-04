The Big Football Quiz of 1997: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

1997, ah the memories. When life seemed that little bit simpler.

Tony Blair. Candle In The Wind. Harry Potter was even published. But what about in the world of football? Well, as you are well aware by now FourFourTwo is celebrating our 30th birthday, and to celebrate we are producing a quiz on every year since our inception.

Fancy your chances? We've got questions on topics including the FA Cup final, AC Milan and even a few on international football. Let's give it a whirl, shall we?

We've put together a quiz of just 20 questions, with no time limit it must be said, on various topics all in all.

You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as your heart desires.

