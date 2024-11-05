The Big Football Quiz of 1998: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

How well can you remember the year 1998?

We're approaching the late 90s in our November theme of yearly quizzes.

1998 in the footballing world was special for so many reasons, wasn't it? Paul Gascoigne's omission from the England World Cup squad. France's superiority. Real Madrid even won more silverware. Shock.

To help mark the occasion, we here at FourFourTwo have put together another sly little trivia test to see how well you can remember 1998, as a little gesture to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary in style.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) EVERY ANNIVERSARY QUIZ SO FAR 1994 / 1995 / 1996 / 1997

Do You Believe - in your chances? Sorry, we tried...

We've put together a quiz of just 20 questions, with no time limit on topics from Barnsley to Glenn Hoddle.

You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as your heart desires.

Feeling confident? Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to some friends!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

Quiz! Can you guess whether these 25 players have broken the all-time transfer record?

Quiz! Can you tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from?

Quiz! Can you name these tournament mascots?

Quiz! Can you guess 20 correct answers in our Who Has The Most quiz?