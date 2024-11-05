The Big Football Quiz of 1998: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?
Today's quiz is set to test your knowledge in all sorts of ways - think you're up to it?
We're approaching the late 90s in our November theme of yearly quizzes.
1998 in the footballing world was special for so many reasons, wasn't it? Paul Gascoigne's omission from the England World Cup squad. France's superiority. Real Madrid even won more silverware. Shock.
To help mark the occasion, we here at FourFourTwo have put together another sly little trivia test to see how well you can remember 1998, as a little gesture to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary in style.
Do You Believe - in your chances? Sorry, we tried...
We've put together a quiz of just 20 questions, with no time limit on topics from Barnsley to Glenn Hoddle.
You can also give yourself a helping hand, too. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from. You can use hints as many times as your heart desires.
Feeling confident? Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to some friends!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.