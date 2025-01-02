Quiz! Can you name Arsenal's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers?
How many of Arsenal’s top goalscorers can you name? Test yourself with this quiz!
Three-time Premier League champions Arsenal have had some top scorers over the past three decades to deliver success.
Despite not clinching the ultimate prize for over 20 years now, the Gunners still have some deadly threats in front of goal.
As many as three of their current top 20 are still turning out for the north London club, but they have some work to do to knock other Arsenal legends out of the top spots.
Topping this list is an all-time Premier League great, who netted 175 goals in the competition during his time at the club.
The player sitting at the base of the rankings is still a renowned Arsenal name with 30 goals, but it may require more thinking time.
Don’t spend too long pondering, though; you only have five minutes to complete this quiz, and you’re aiming to name the 20 players with the most Premier League goals for Arsenal.
