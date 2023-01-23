Quiz! Can you name each of these countries' most expensive footballers?

10 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

When Mohamed Salah made his move from Roma to Liverpool, he broke a record.

The Egyptian King became the most expensive player ever from his country. It might not seem like a big deal when you consider the competition – Mido? Elneny? – but it's still a huge achievement for a player.

It puts a footballer on the map. Instantly, you become a household name back home. Just look at Mo.

We've gone through the most expensive transfers of all time and picked out the first 30 nationalities that come up. Just tell us who was the most expensive for each.

