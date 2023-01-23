Quiz! Can you name each of these countries' most expensive footballers?

By Mark White
published

We've sifted through the top transfers of all time to find these 30 countries' most expensive-ever buy

Colombian striker formerly at AS Monaco James Rodriguez acknowledges the crowd during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium following his signing with Spanish club Real Madrid in Madrid on July 22, 2014. Spanish media said Real paid about 80 million ($108m) for Rodriguez, making him one of the most expensive players ever. Neither club gave a figure, but Monaco said it was "one of the biggest transfers in football history."
(Image credit: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

10 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?

When Mohamed Salah made his move from Roma to Liverpool, he broke a record.

The Egyptian King became the most expensive player ever from his country. It might not seem like a big deal when you consider the competition – Mido? Elneny? – but it's still a huge achievement for a player.

It puts a footballer on the map. Instantly, you become a household name back home. Just look at Mo.

We've gone through the most expensive transfers of all time and picked out the first 30 nationalities that come up. Just tell us who was the most expensive for each. 

Mark White
Staff Writer

