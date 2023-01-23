Quiz! Can you name each of these countries' most expensive footballers?
We've sifted through the top transfers of all time to find these 30 countries' most expensive-ever buy
10 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?
When Mohamed Salah made his move from Roma to Liverpool, he broke a record.
The Egyptian King became the most expensive player ever from his country. It might not seem like a big deal when you consider the competition – Mido? Elneny? – but it's still a huge achievement for a player.
It puts a footballer on the map. Instantly, you become a household name back home. Just look at Mo.
We've gone through the most expensive transfers of all time and picked out the first 30 nationalities that come up. Just tell us who was the most expensive for each.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.