Quiz! Can you name every club in the Football League playoffs since 2010?

10 minutes on the clock, 77 clubs to guess.

It's the absolute best way to get promoted, surely?

Since 1990, the four clubs below the automatically promoted clubs have had a shot of a one-off Wembley spectacle: epic two-legged ties before that huge final.

But while the playoff final can be the pinnacle of your team's recent history if you manage to win it, it's utterly miserable to lose. Not that losing a two-legged tie is any less gutting, either.

We've rounded up every club to have qualified for the playoffs, across all three divisions. How many clubs can you name?

