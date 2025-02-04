Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up that won the League Cup final in 2008?

Tottenham's last piece of silverware was some 17 years ago

Tottenham Hotspur are often the brunt of many football jokes given their lengthy wait for a piece of silverware.

The Lilywhites last tasted success back in 2008 as Juande Ramos's side beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in the then Carling Cup. But 17 years on, for today's Tottenham quiz, do you think you can recall the starting XI from that day in the capital?

We here at FourFourTwo are putting that very task to you, with some 87,660 in attendance to watch Spurs emerge victorious. So the question remains, how many players can you remember who started that day?

QUIZ! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the 2017 Europa League final against Ajax?

All we want to know are the 11 Tottenham players who started the game in 2008.

No time limit on this one, just the 11 names to guess.

Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter. Good luck!

