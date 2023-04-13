Quiz! Can you name every Europa League quarter-finalist since 2010?
We're looking for every final eight of this competition since it rebranded as the Europa back in 2010
10 minutes on the clock, 65 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League knockout team ever?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)
Is it us or is the Europa League getting stronger every year?
The UEFA Cup was always viewed as the much younger brother to the Champions League but ever since it rebranded as the Europa League back in 2009, it's become a behemoth in its own right.
Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have fought over this thing. Sure, the biggest prize is that it guarantees a route back into the other competition – but that doesn't mean it's not hotly contested.
You'll find some of the continent's giants in today's quiz – how many can you name?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?
Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.