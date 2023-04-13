Quiz! Can you name every Europa League quarter-finalist since 2010?

10 minutes on the clock, 65 clubs to guess.

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League knockout team ever?

Is it us or is the Europa League getting stronger every year?

The UEFA Cup was always viewed as the much younger brother to the Champions League but ever since it rebranded as the Europa League back in 2009, it's become a behemoth in its own right.

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have fought over this thing. Sure, the biggest prize is that it guarantees a route back into the other competition – but that doesn't mean it's not hotly contested.

You'll find some of the continent's giants in today's quiz – how many can you name?

