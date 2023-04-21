Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup semi-finalist since 1992?

Eight minutes on the clock, 38 clubs to guess.

The road to Wembley used to be the road to the FA Cup final. These days, the semi-finals are played there, too.

OK, so for some teams it's a rarity to get to the new Wembley – a select few still haven't been, actually. For others, it must feel like a second home by now.

Back in the day, the FA Cup semis used to be held at neutral grounds – usually Villa Park and Old Trafford but sometimes Highbury, too. Nowadays, there's a trip to the national stadium on offer to anyone who gets to the final four.

Well, they've got to make the most of that stadium, haven't they?

