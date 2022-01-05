Quiz! Can you name every goal Kaka scored in European football?
By Mark White published
It's '22 – so let's celebrate (arguably) the greatest footballer to ever wear the no.22…
Ten minutes on the clock, 132 clubs to guess.
Think of the no.10 and you probably think of Messi, Maradona and Pele. No.9 conjures images of Ronaldo, Shearer and Lewandowski; the no.7 is synonymous with Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sterling.
But the no.22? There's only one man you think of.
Kaka was the last player to win the Ballon d'Or before the Messi/Ronaldo years of dominance and what a player he was. Elegant on the ball, graceful and intelligent, he was incredible at dribbling, finding space and finding teammates.
We're in 2022 now – so he's potentially the greatest no.22 of them all. Sorry, Isco, Willian and… Tom Heaton.
