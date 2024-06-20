Quiz! Can you name every member of Spain's 2008, 2010 and 2012 tournament-winning squads?

It's time for another big football quiz as we want you to name every player named in Spain's tournament-winning Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 squads.

Simply put, this Spanish Golden Generation were one of the greatest international teams of all time, combining slick football with a winning mentality like few others to go before them.

The Euro 2008 win saw them win their second-ever piece of major silverware and ushered in a period of dominance that saw them hoist up the World Cup for the first time in 2010 before becoming the first - and so far only - side to defend the European Championship in 2012.

The team's tiki-taka style influenced a generation of players and coaches and featured a squad packed with some of the era's best players.

And as Luis de la Fuente's side look to follow up their dominant Euro 2024 opening win over Croatia with a victory against Italy on Thursday, we're asking you to name every player that was named in their three trophy-winning squads.

We've put 15 minutes on the clock and we're looking for 69 players to name. Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right?

