Quiz! Can you name every member of Spain's 2008, 2010 and 2012 tournament-winning squads?

By
published

Spain's Golden Generation won three major international tournaments in a row and we want you to name every player picked

Spain celebrating their 2010 World Cup win
Spain celebrating their 2010 World Cup win (Image credit: Alamy)

It's time for another big football quiz as we want you to name every player named in Spain's tournament-winning Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 squads. 

Simply put, this Spanish Golden Generation were one of the greatest international teams of all time, combining slick football with a winning mentality like few others to go before them.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.