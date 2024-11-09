The Big Football Quiz of 2002: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?
We return to bring you another daily dose of trivia, with the year 2002 in focus this time around
2002. The year of the horse in the Chinese calendar.
Brazilian samba. The FA Barclaycard Premiership. Zinedine Zidane magic. All facets that surely stand out when reflecting on the early 2000s.
Of course, all we are doing is whetting your appetite for the remarkable quiz about to be served up - as we continue to celebrate FourFourTwo's 30th anniversary.
Think you can cast your mind back a whopping 22 years and recall some key football moments? Let's find out!
Manchester City, the Golden Boot and Derby County all feature in today's football quiz, with once again 20 questions being thrown at you, combined with an unlimited time limit.
You can also give yourself a helping hand. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?
Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?
Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI from Lionel Messi's debut at Espanyol in 2004?
Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.