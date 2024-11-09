The Big Football Quiz of 2002: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

2002. The year of the horse in the Chinese calendar.

Brazilian samba. The FA Barclaycard Premiership. Zinedine Zidane magic. All facets that surely stand out when reflecting on the early 2000s.

Of course, all we are doing is whetting your appetite for the remarkable quiz about to be served up - as we continue to celebrate FourFourTwo's 30th anniversary.

Think you can cast your mind back a whopping 22 years and recall some key football moments? Let's find out!

Manchester City, the Golden Boot and Derby County all feature in today's football quiz, with once again 20 questions being thrown at you, combined with an unlimited time limit.

You can also give yourself a helping hand. Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from.

