Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 Merseyside derbies?

It's called the "friendly derby". Liverpool and Everton are closer in proximity to one another than any other two Premier League teams – and they have been since the Premier League began, barring the odd ground share.

In fact, take the walk to Goodison Park and you may well see Liverpool stickers in windows. That simply wouldn't happen in north London, for example. But though this is a rivalry that could be described as "friendly", don't ever mistake the passion of Merseyside.

There's still a lot of pride on the line, all right – when the city of Liverpool turns out to do battle, tempers can still get heated and bragging rights are still up for grabs.

In recent memory, the Reds have often got the better of the Blues but there are still a fair few memorable Toffee moments. Our question to you ahead of this fixture is who's scored in the last 20?

