Quiz! Can you name every team in a Super Cup ever?
By Mark White published
Real Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt tonight, as the Champions League holders take on the winners of the Europa League
Eight minutes on the clock, 38 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's last five top goalscorers of the season in all competitions?
The Super Cup has a very odd history, really. Think you know this competition? Think again.
Originally, this was a tournament between the winners of the European Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup. The Europa League – or UEFA Cup as it was back in the day – wasn't even considered.
And it was two-legged, up until 1998 when it was held in Monaco… every year. That's right: for 14 consecutive seasons, two of the biggest teams on Earth rocked up in Montecarlo to play a mainly pointless fixture in a stadium smaller than Vicarage Road.
Since 2013, it's been on tour, to Skopje, Tallinn, Belfast and Cardiff (though not the Millennium Stadium, that would be too obvious). And you thought this quiz would be a doddle…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable players in the world?
Quiz! Can you match these 40 players to their middle name?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with over 250 appearances?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.