Quiz! Can you name every team in a Super Cup ever?

The Super Cup has a very odd history, really. Think you know this competition? Think again.

Originally, this was a tournament between the winners of the European Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup. The Europa League – or UEFA Cup as it was back in the day – wasn't even considered.

And it was two-legged, up until 1998 when it was held in Monaco… every year. That's right: for 14 consecutive seasons, two of the biggest teams on Earth rocked up in Montecarlo to play a mainly pointless fixture in a stadium smaller than Vicarage Road.

Since 2013, it's been on tour, to Skopje, Tallinn, Belfast and Cardiff (though not the Millennium Stadium, that would be too obvious). And you thought this quiz would be a doddle…

