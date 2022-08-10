Quiz! Can you name every team in a Super Cup ever?

Real Madrid face Eintracht Frankfurt tonight, as the Champions League holders take on the winners of the Europa League

A general view inside the stadium as Real Madrid train during the Real Madrid CF training session and press conference ahead of the UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on August 09, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland.
(Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Eight minutes on the clock, 38 clubs to guess.

The Super Cup has a very odd history, really. Think you know this competition? Think again.

Originally, this was a tournament between the winners of the European Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup. The Europa League – or UEFA Cup as it was back in the day – wasn't even considered. 

And it was two-legged, up until 1998 when it was held in Monaco… every year. That's right: for 14 consecutive seasons, two of the biggest teams on Earth rocked up in Montecarlo to play a mainly pointless fixture in a stadium smaller than Vicarage Road. 

Since 2013, it's been on tour, to Skopje, Tallinn, Belfast and Cardiff (though not the Millennium Stadium, that would be too obvious). And you thought this quiz would be a doddle…

