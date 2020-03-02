Quiz! Can you name Portsmouth and Arsenal's starting XIs from their last FA Cup wins?

Eight minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess - 11 from Portsmouth's 2008 side, 11 from Arsenal's 2017 team.

Tonight, Portsmouth host Arsenal in the FA Cup. The two sides have a fair amount in common.

For a start, they were both led by Tony Adams - Pompey when they appointed Adams as manager, Arsenal when he was their captain. They've both shared players, though we won't say who as that may give that away. They've also both had glory days at Wembley.

Back in 2008, Harry Redknapp took Pompey to the Cup final, where they defeated Cardiff 1-0. It was Portsmouth's last major trophy, as a matter of fact.

More recently in 2017, Arsenal went in as underdogs at Wembley, but beat Chelsea 2-1 - it was their third FA Cup in four seasons.

All we want you to do this morning is list the starting XI from both sides. Easy, right?

