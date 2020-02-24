Quiz! Can you name every current Premier League manager?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 clubs to guess. How many can you name?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League knockout club of the 2010s?





Who'd be a Premier League manager?

They used to say that being the England manager was the hardest job in football. Now, just take your pick from any job in the top flight.

Managers at the bottom have the stress of thousands of matchday goers on their shoulders at this time of year, as they agonisingly will the ball into the net, anyhow, just to stay in this damned division.

It's not so easy at the top either. Some bosses have European bans looming, while others have the pressures of fighting on multiple fronts and keeping massive stars happy.

No, if you ask us at FFT, the best job isn't to be the manager at all. Sit that one out and just watch like the rest of us. Really - it's not worth the abuse.

Having said that, we want you to name the 20 most stressed fellas in Premier League football right now - five minutes on the clock, now.

NOW READ...

NON-LEAGUE A day in the life of a non-league club – learning not to waste a second with Weymouth FC

EUROPE How a European Super League will destroy football as we know it

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com