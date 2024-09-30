Quiz! Can you name Southampton's 20 expensive departures?

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool in the 2022 Champions league final against Real Madrid

The latest FourFourTwo quiz has landed and this one is all about Southampton's wheeling and dealing in the transfer market, as we ask you to name the club's most expensive departures.

Saints have enjoyed a reputation for selling players at huge profits in recent years and have brought in some eye-watering fees over the past decade or so.

So today's Premier League quiz is all about that. How many of their biggest sales can you recall?

Some of the players on this list have proved to be worth their fee and have gone on to bigger and better things, while others have seen Saints laughing all the way to the bank.

If you need a hint, just press the button within Kwizly, by the way. It'll give you the next letter you're looking for and help you along the way. Don't worry: we won't tell if you don't.

We've put five minutes on the clock, and you have 20 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Good luck!

