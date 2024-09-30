Quiz! Can you name Southampton's 20 expensive departures?

Southampton's transfer business is the latest subject of our latest quiz

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool in the 2022 Champions league final against Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest FourFourTwo quiz has landed and this one is all about Southampton's wheeling and dealing in the transfer market, as we ask you to name the club's most expensive departures.

Saints have enjoyed a reputation for selling players at huge profits in recent years and have brought in some eye-watering fees over the past decade or so.

