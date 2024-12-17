Quiz! Can you name every League Cup quarter-finalist since 2000?
Some surprising names have reached this stage over the years - how many of them do you remember?
Time for a football quiz – it's all about the League Cup!
With the Premier League and European football given priority, many of the biggest clubs don't take the League Cup as seriously as they once did.
It's often used as an opportunity to rotate players and give youth a chance, opening the door to those from lower divisions.
This year's quarter-final ties featured one representative from the Championship and another from League One.
But what about previous seasons? How many of the 192 quarter-finalists can you name since 2000?
12 minutes on the clock, 192 teams to guess.
