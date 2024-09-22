Line-up quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up that beat Manchester City 2-0 in 2015?

Arsenal left the Etihad Stadium with all three points in 2015 - but can you name every player in their starting line-up?

It's time for another famous FourFourTwo line-up quiz as we ask you to name the Arsenal starting XI that beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in January 2015.

Mikel Arteta's side will make that same trip this weekend and will be looking to that performance for inspiration as they attempt to land an early blow in this year's title race.

