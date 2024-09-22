Line-up quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up that beat Manchester City 2-0 in 2015?

It's time for another famous FourFourTwo line-up quiz as we ask you to name the Arsenal starting XI that beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in January 2015.

Mikel Arteta's side will make that same trip this weekend and will be looking to that performance for inspiration as they attempt to land an early blow in this year's title race.

They haven't won there since that afternoon.

Despite the 2015 defeat, Manuel Pellegrini's side would still finish above the Arsene Wenger's men, although both sides were pipped to the title by Chelsea.

But our question for you today is to run through that 2015 Gunners side, from back to front.

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates.

How many can you name?

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

