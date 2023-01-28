Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005?
Arguably the most famous game in the club's history – but who was a part of it?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?
Didi Hamann came on at half-time for Liverpool and was one of the Reds that helped turn the tide. Famously, Rafa Benitez's side were 3-0 down at the break.
But it was never a planned substitution. Rafa had actually told one of the starting XI that he was going to be replaced… before having to grab him out of the shower to keep him on the field for the second half.
What happened next was legendary, as Liverpool completed the unthinkable.
But who started the game?
